Crews respond to large outdoor fire in Loris, residents evacuated

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a large fire in Loris that caused some residents to evacuate.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to an outdoor fire in the area of Raven Drive in Loris at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said the second-alarm fire damaged at least two structures in the area, with several others threatened.
Residents in the area of Flag Patch Road have been evacuated.
Other residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting area agencies in battling the fire.
