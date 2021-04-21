As country experiences police tensions, Grand Strand committee works to forge relationships

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local committee created to support police is also working to strengthen the law enforcement family’s relationship with the Grand Strand.
Law enforcement agencies, local leaders and other community partners belong to the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee’s membership.
The organization has been around since 2015, according to Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson.
In a year where trust between police and everyone else seems to waver at times, the committee says it wants to bridge the gap.
“Way before any of this civil unrest started nationwide - we saw it coming. And we said, ‘Let’s take this community policing to another level, and let’s talk with each other,’” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, while speaking to a room full of law enforcement agencies and neighbors.
Milton Gore, the brother of fallen Horry County Police LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore said across the country, there are both officers and people in every profession that are stars at what they do.
“But you’re going to find a bad apple here or there, and we just got to weed those people out,” said Gore.
John Bonsignor, CLEAC’s vice chairman, commented on the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial.
“The only sad part about it is, that you had politicians, and you had the president coming out before the verdict, and saying that he’s guilty. Unfortunately, because of those remarks, it may be overturned,” Bonsignor said. “It’s a shame because of all the hard work the prosecutors put into the case - all of the people that are going to be disappointed if that comes about, who were supporting a verdict of guilty.”
A jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.
Bonsignor said he couldn’t say whether or not there was a fair trial, but “we do want justice, and I think justice was served.”
In the Grand Strand, Richardson said police, the solicitor’s office, and the community are all meant to be on the same page.
“The reason that you’re not seeing a lot of unrest is because, way before all of this started, we started, and we have tried to get out with the community, and let them know that we’re all on the same page,” he said. “We don’t want your house getting broken into. We don’t want your loved ones being hurt. We’re going to do the best we can to remedy it.”
CLEAC gathered Wednesday to honor several fallen officers lost in the line of duty.
The families and multiple agencies remember Myrtle Beach Police Pfc. Jacob Hancher; Horry County Police Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore, and North Myrtle Beach Police Sgt. Gordon Best.
