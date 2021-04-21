Community leaders come together to honor families of three fallen officers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three different Grand Strand families have one thing in common that they hoped would never happen.
All three lost a loved one in the line of duty.
On Wednesday, the loved ones of those fallen officers came together to honor their loved ones and the ultimate sacrifice they made.
The Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee held a luncheon as a way to show thanks, appreciation and love by giving each family three small tokens of gratitude.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, along with other community leaders, had the chance to address all three families.
“There is not a day that has gone by that I know that I think about each of your families, but I’m pretty sure everyone in this room does,” said Bethune.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he appreciates the bravery it took for the officers going to work every day knowing something could happen to them.
“There ain’t no need going out and thinking about what could’ve been done better,” said Richardson. “This is a celebration of life.”
The Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee and each officer’s department honored each family with a medal, certificate and check.
For Suzanne Williams, the mother of Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher, simply coming together with the other families was a reward in and of itself.
“To be here with Fox’s family and Gordon’s family, we feel that love and strength of coming together and really making our community stronger,” said Williams.
Renee Best, mother of North Myrtle Beach Police Sgt. Gordon Best, said she’s felt the same kind of support from the luncheon all throughout the community.
“Even now when you walk in a place, they’ll show their condolences. It’s really amazing,” she said.
Milton Gore, brother of Horry County Police LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore, hopes the luncheon will not only build on the community’s support but also bring the three families even closer.
“It’s been great to be able to meet with all of them, and put a face with the name,” he said. “We’re looking forward to getting able to meet down the road and support each other.”
