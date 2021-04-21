Coastal Dance Centre has a big competition coming up in May

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Coastal Dance Centre is a training school for ballet. The lead dancers put in hours of hard work and dedication. They most recently competed in the Youth America Grand Prix semi-final round. YAGP is the worlds largest dance network and 6 girls from Coastal Dance Centre performed very well at the semi-finals.
The ensemble got 2nd place in two categories, classical and contemporary. The girls who are in the ensemble are ages 12-16, Isabella Bernacchi (12), Siena Espana (14), Piper Jenerette (13), Sofia Obiena (13), Willow Owens (16), and McKinsey Wright (15).
They also have two girls who made the top 24 for the junior division at the YAGP semi-finals and they will be performing a solo at the finals. Siena Espana won the top award at the semi-finals which means she excelled in classical and contemporary categories. Piper Jenerette is in her first year competing at YAGP. Both girls will be solo competitors in classical and contemporary.
The North American Finals will be May 10th-May 16th in Tampa, Florida. To learn more about helping with expenses and to learn all about Costal Dance Centre, email them at: info@coastaldancecentre.com.
