2021 Coastal Carolina football home game promotions announced

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University Athletics is excited to announce the promotions for the upcoming 2021 home football schedule.
The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will host seven home games on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium in 2021.
2021 Football Home Game Promotions Schedule
Sept. 4 - vs. The Citadel -- Home Opener
Sept. 11 - vs. Kansas -- HEROES Day (White Out)
Sept. 25 - vs. UMass -- Throwback Day (Teal Out)
Oct. 2 - vs. ULM -- Family Weekend
Oct. 28 - vs. Troy -- (Black Out)
Nov. 13 - vs. Georgia State -- Homecoming / Hall of Fame Weekend
Nov. 20 - vs. Texas State -- Military Appreciation
2021 Coastal Carolina football season tickets are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office.
Any fan that is interested in purchasing season tickets can call the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu.