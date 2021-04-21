2021 Coastal Carolina football home game promotions announced

Coastal Carolina Football (Source: WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics | April 21, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 3:11 PM

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University Athletics is excited to announce the promotions for the upcoming 2021 home football schedule.

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will host seven home games on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium in 2021.

2021 Football Home Game Promotions Schedule

Sept. 4 - vs. The Citadel -- Home Opener

Sept. 11 - vs. Kansas -- HEROES Day (White Out)

Sept. 25 - vs. UMass -- Throwback Day (Teal Out)

Oct. 2 - vs. ULM -- Family Weekend

Oct. 28 - vs. Troy -- (Black Out)

Nov. 13 - vs. Georgia State -- Homecoming / Hall of Fame Weekend

Nov. 20 - vs. Texas State -- Military Appreciation

2021 Coastal Carolina football season tickets are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office.

Any fan that is interested in purchasing season tickets can call the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu.