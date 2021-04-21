Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing hosting job crawls

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Broadway at the Beach and Barefoot Landing will both be hosting job crawls over the next few weeks.
According to a press release, each location will host two job crawl events featuring more than 40 merchants who are currently hiring.
Broadway at the Beach’s job crawls will take place on Tuesday, April 27, and Tuesday, May 4, from 8 to 10 a.m. each day. It is located at 1325 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach.
Barefoot Landing, which is located at 4898 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, will host its job crawls on Wednesday, April 28, and Wednesday, May 5, from 8 to 10 a.m. each day, the release stated.
Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available in the retail, food service, attraction/entertainment and services industries, according to the press release.
Participating merchants will be set up in front of their businesses with applications and will be ready to meet and discuss their available positions. In the event of inclement weather, participating merchants will be set up inside their business.
A map containing the list and locations of the participating Job Crawl merchants will be available in advance on each property’s website, as well as on the day of the events for pick up.
At Broadway at the Beach, the map will be available in front of the Guest Services Center and at Barefoot Landing, maps will be available in front of Café de Paris, next to Blueberry’s Grill.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.