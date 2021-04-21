Bounties for beavers? Horry County considers unique solution to rare problem

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Government could start to offer hunters cash in exchange for nuisance beaver pelts.
The idea of a “beaver bounty” was brought up by members of Horry County Council during a recent budget retreat.
Nothing’s set in stone yet, but many members we’re on board with the proposal aimed at saving government money while fixing one of the county’s biggest issues: flooding.
“Beavers are so cute, so sweet and all that, but all you gotta do is look down, walk out of your house one day, and step out and see water and it could come up to your house and realize the fact that if that beaver dam wasn’t there, that water wouldn’t be there,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught.
From new neighborhoods recently built in Longs to some of the most notorious areas in Conway, beavers are making themselves at home when it comes to flooding.
In a recent report from Horry County Stormwater Management, the department visited over a dozen sites and counting county-wide since March.
All those site visits cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars through United States Department of Agriculture contracts.
The climbing price of beaver business added up, causing county officials to look for a cheaper solution.
“We have a county full of hunters, that know the woods, that know where the beavers hang out, that know where the problems are, that we could just put a bounty on the beavers and go,” Vaught said.
Vaught also explained that the county would pay hunters above-market price for pelts, going as high as $30.
The county’s stormwater team would still go out and clear dams, but they wouldn’t pay the USDA contractors anymore.
It’s all in an effort to save money and hopefully limit dams with more hunters out making their rounds.
April O’Leary, the founder of Horry County Rising, says not all flooding in the area stems from dams.
However, getting rid of the contracts could keep the county spend smarter.
“We spend an awful lot of money on beavers and mitigating beavers.... take the money they’re spending on beavers and use for projects that mitigate flooding,” O’Leary said.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says this likely is legal. But Furberar and Alligator Program Coordinator Jay Butfiloski said he remains skeptical.
“Obviously, this will not rid Horry County of beavers. Short of there being some obscene amount of money offered per beaver,” said Butfiloksi. “I suspect the idea of a bunch of people going to try to hunt beavers will wane after a very short period of time, especially due to where beavers tend to live in the Low Country, in buggy swampy areas with plenty of snakes and a few alligators too, and due to beavers being more active at night. Beaver trapping in the summer is not fun due to the same aforementioned bugs and critters along with the oppressive heat.”
“As with all bounties, it may be tough to prove the beaver turned in actually originated from Horry County. If you offer money, someone will try to find a shortcut to get said money,” he added.
