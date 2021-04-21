Bladen County murder suspects arrested after chase ends in fiery crash

“Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Virginia and obtained video footage of the two women using the victim’s EBT card at several grocery stores and convenience stores in the area. Efforts to locate the women were unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “On Monday, April 19, warrants were obtained for First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon against Strickland and Poole. The United States Marshal’s Service was requested to assist the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in locating and apprehending the women.”