April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and here’s how you can help

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We loved having The Children’s Recovery Center join us on Grand Strand Today on how we can help.
They’ll host an open house on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 3-6pm at 1801 Legion St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 to celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month.
You’ll have the chance to plant a pinwheel in their pinwheel garden, take a tour, and meet their new therapy dog Paisley.
See what this organization is doing to combat child abuse daily in our community. Plus, you can donate to help the cause through their website.
Come along with us to learn more!
