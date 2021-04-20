‘Would you want to be left in a box?’: Staff at Horry Co. shelter warns against abandoning animals at facility

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Staff at the Horry County Animal Care Center are reminding people not to leave animals outside the facility.
A photo posted on the HCACC’s Facebook page shows six kittens inside a cardboard box along with a bowl of food.
Staff said the box of kittens was left inside the animal shelter’s meet-and-greet pen outside of the facility around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to employees at the HCACC, abandoning an animal at the shelter or any other facility outside of operating hours is considered neglect and could result in criminal charges per the county ordinance.
“We have a simple question—would you want to be left in a box out in the elements?” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.