Two injured in two-vehicle crash on Dick Pond Road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Traffic delays are expected following a crash Tuesday morning on Dick Pond Road.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the two-vehicle crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on Dick Pond Road at Forestbrook Road.
First responders said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route as responders work to clear the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
