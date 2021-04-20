Two injured in two-vehicle crash on Dick Pond Road

Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Dick Pond Road. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | April 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 10:47 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Traffic delays are expected following a crash Tuesday morning on Dick Pond Road.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the two-vehicle crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on Dick Pond Road at Forestbrook Road.

First responders said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route as responders work to clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

