Sen. Tim Scott on George Floyd verdict: ‘No question in my mind the jury reached the right verdict’

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott released a statement in the moments after a jury found a former Minneapolis police officer guilty of killing a Black man.
Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday afternoon of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
“George Floyd died because Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck and stopped him from breathing for more than nine minutes. There is no question in my mind that jury reached the right verdict,” Scott said.
Floyd’s death sparked national outrage and in-depth conversations about racial equality in America. It also had many take a closer look at the relationship between police officers and the communities that they serve.
Scott said that the majority of law enforcement officers are there to protect and serve.
“While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers – the vast majority of whom put on the uniform each day with integrity and servant hearts.
Scott added that everyone must come together to help repair the relationship between police officers and Black and minority communities.
“I urge people across this nation to peacefully make their voices heard and engage in conversations that will continue to move us toward a more just America,” Scott said.
