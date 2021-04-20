Repairs for Murrells Inlet Marshwalk set to start Monday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Sections of the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will close next week for repairs.
According to information from Georgetown County, two crews will close and repair one section of the boardwalk at a time, with one crew starting at Wahoo’s and moving south, and the other starting at Dead Dog Saloon and moving north.
The repairs are set to begin Monday, April 26, a press release stated.
Repair times for each section will vary based on the condition of the structure in that area, county staff said. It is estimated that work on each section should take less than three weeks from the time that repairs begin.
Last week, the Georgetown County Council approved emergency repairs to the Marshwalk at a cost of $144,458.
Repairs will include replacement of failing structural components including decking, guardrails, and hardware and fastenings, according to information from Georgetown County.
