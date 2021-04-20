Police cite driver following three-vehicle crash in Florence; 3 hurt

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-vehicle crash in Florence sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the wreck around 5:30 p.m. to the Martin Luther King Bridge near Darlington and Lucas streets.
Police said two of the vehicles involved flipped over during the crash, forcing officers to shutdown the bridge for a little over an hour.
Three people involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital, but all three are expected to be OK.
Police said they cited one of the drivers for driving left of center. No other charges are expected.
The bridge is back open, and the scene is clear.
