North Myrtle Beach approves rate increase for trash pickup at short-term rentals

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday passed the final reading of an ordinance to increase rates for trash pickup at short-term rental properties.
The ordinance was brought forward “based on numerous neighborhood complaints about trash” and the need to provide additional collection services, according to the city.
Trash will now be picked up at rental properties four days a week on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday along the beachfront route and throughout the city as neighborhood short-term rental properties are identified.
The monthly fee for trash pickup at short-term rental properties is now $80 per month for one cart, and $65 per month for each additional cart, the city announced.
The expanded service will begin Easter weekend and the city will start billing the new rate in May.
