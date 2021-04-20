Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to child sex charges; sentenced to five years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge has sentenced a Myrtle Beach man to five years in prison in connection to a child sex abuse case.
Antwon McCoy, 25, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.
Back in Dec. 2018, investigators said a social media site reported that a user had uploaded files of what appeared to child sexual abuse material.
They discovered that three young girls sent nude pictures of themselves to McCoy and he had also sent nude pictures of himself to the girls.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office served three search warrants on the social media site and obtained messages between the minors and McCoy.
McCoy was arrested in April 2019 and he confessed to the allegations, according to authorities.
A judge sentenced McCoy to five years in prison, with credit for 720 days that he already served.
Once he is out of prison, McCoy will have to register as a sex offender and forfeit the device that contained the files of the children being sexually exploited.
