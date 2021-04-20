Man pleads guilty to robbing Grande Dunes homes in 2018

Surveillance footage showed a person burglarizing homes in the Grande Dunes community in 2018. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | April 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 11:20 AM
Charles Adams
Charles Adams (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has pleaded guilty to perpetrating a string of burglaries in the Grande Dunes community, according to solicitor.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told WMBF News that 34-year-old Charles Adam pleaded guilty to his charges Tuesday morning and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Adams’ trial was set to get underway Tuesday and was the first to be held in Horry County since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The defendant was arrested back in 2018 in connection with the robbery of multiple homes in Grande Dunes.

He was facing numerous first-degree burglary charges, as well as counts for grand larceny, burglary of an automobile and failure to stop for blue lights.

