Man pleads guilty to robbing Grande Dunes homes in 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has pleaded guilty to perpetrating a string of burglaries in the Grande Dunes community, according to solicitor.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told WMBF News that 34-year-old Charles Adam pleaded guilty to his charges Tuesday morning and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Adams’ trial was set to get underway Tuesday and was the first to be held in Horry County since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
The defendant was arrested back in 2018 in connection with the robbery of multiple homes in Grande Dunes.
He was facing numerous first-degree burglary charges, as well as counts for grand larceny, burglary of an automobile and failure to stop for blue lights.
