Little River pastor spreads message of hope, unity following verdict in George Floyd case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After ten hours of deliberation, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts for the death of George Floyd.
On May 25, court documents state Floyd remained on the ground while a police officer pressed his knee into his neck. That officer was identified as Chauvin.
For months, people responded to Floyd’s death through protests and community events, which sparked debates about race and policing.
On Tuesday, some say they feel a sense of peace and closure because of the guilty verdict.
Regardless of where you stand on this verdict, Little River Pastor James Matthews said it’s necessary for everyone to play their part in making this world a better place for all people.
Matthews has been a pastor at the Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church for over 17 years.
He said now is the time to spread love and kindness to others, especially after the verdict in the Floyd case. He’s encouraging you to walk in love and to be kind to your family and neighbors.
“We must stay the course,” Matthews said. “We must treat every person we come in contact with, the love that Christ has put in us.”
He said some divisions occurred after the death of Floyd because the images hurt people in our community, particularly the Black community.
“It impacted our folks in a way that it caused them to look at themselves and the community and also look at the children, the younger folks, to see where they’re going and their actions, so that they won’t draw attention or cause problems for themselves or get stopped by the police,” Matthews said.
In order to move forward, Matthews said people must hold on to their faith and believe things will get better.
But he said there’s still hands-on work that needs to be done for solid changes to happen.
The pastor says local churches and community members with the North Eastern African American Alliance of Horry County are continuing to work with police agencies across the county to foster good relationships with police and members of the community.
He said it’s a step towards unifying everyone in the country regardless of race or profession.
“We want to continue to build trust in them and them to continue to build trust in us,” Matthews said. “We have to work together. Police don’t solve crimes unless the community gets involved to help them, so we are on the same team. We need the police and the police need us. It’s important for us to understand, I believe 98% of the police officers in our community and the country are out there doing the very best they can, and are honest, trying to protect everyone and do what is right. But there are those bad apples, that represent around 2%, and preferably what will happen is their hearts will change.”
When it comes to making things better in your community, Matthews said you’re only one positive word or action away, from making someone else’s day brighter.
“Whatever you do, love people and treat people how you want to be treated,” he said.
