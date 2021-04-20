Little River pastor spreads message of hope, unity following verdict in George Floyd case

“We want to continue to build trust in them and them to continue to build trust in us,” Matthews said. “We have to work together. Police don’t solve crimes unless the community gets involved to help them, so we are on the same team. We need the police and the police need us. It’s important for us to understand, I believe 98% of the police officers in our community and the country are out there doing the very best they can, and are honest, trying to protect everyone and do what is right. But there are those bad apples, that represent around 2%, and preferably what will happen is their hearts will change.”