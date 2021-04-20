Little River man charged in U.S. Capitol riots to appear before federal judge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River man arrested for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to appear before a federal judge Tuesday afternoon.
Federal court documents show Nicholas Languerand faces several charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a dangerous weapon and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Languerand, 26, was a private in the U.S. Army and served as an infantryman from November 2016 until September 2018, according to a U.S. Army spokesman.
Authorities allege Languerand posted a photo of himself on social media at the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riots. An Instagram post attributed to Languerand reportedly stated, “‘Remember this day forever.’ I love you guys. Ask me about the….”
A Reddit post with the same username as the Instagram account found that the user posted the same picture and also posted a comment, according to a criminal complaint.
Images of a person matching Languerand’s description was seen throwing objects at police officers, federal authorities allege.
Video from the riots also showed the suspect holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground, according to the criminal complaint.
Languerand was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, April 15, and appeared virtually for a hearing on that day before being booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Court documents show Languerand will appear virtually for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Thomas E Rogers III at 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
