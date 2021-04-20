How to with Halley: Feeding hyenas at Alligator Adventure

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll find over 800 alligators at Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach. On this weeks How to with Halley, we weren’t talking alligators, though. We wanted to learn how the hyenas were fed.
That’s right, you’ll find way more than just alligators, crocodiles, and snakes. Alligator Adventure is home to hyenas, mountain lions, flamingos, and more.
Come along with us to learn all about this interesting species.
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.