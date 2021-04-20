HCS announces Socastee High School to return to five-day, face-to-face instruction

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting next week, all high schools in Horry County will be back to five days of face-to-face learning.
Horry County Schools announced that students at Socastee High School will be back to class full-time starting on Monday, April 26.
It’s the last remaining high school to return to five days of traditional learning.
The district’s superintendent announced during the school board meeting that plexiglass installations would be done at all 55 schools in Horry County on Monday night.
Crews have spent months installing plexiglass in classrooms in the district.
Elementary schools were the first to have the installations put into classrooms, then crews worked their way up to middle and high schools.
SOAR Academy is the only school in the district that hasn’t been tapped to head back to school five days a week.
