Florence police make arrest in convenience store armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a February armed robbery at a Florence convenience store, police said.
Authorities arrested the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Michael Ray Allen, on April 16 in the 3200 block of Pine Needles Drive.
Allen is accused of an armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in the 700 block of South Cashua Drive on Feb. 5.
Police say Allen walked to the counter and demanded money from the register before fleeing on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Allen was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.
Online records show he was released from jail on a $7,000 surety bond, just one day after his arrest.
