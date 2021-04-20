FIRST ALERT: Increased wildfire threat into Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Outdoor burning is not recommended Wednesday as increased wildfire conditions arrive.
A strong cold front will arrive Wednesday, ushering in gusty winds through the day. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph into Wednesday afternoon. This same cold front will bring in very dry air, increasing the threat of fire spread.
While these two conditions alone would warrant a wildfire threat, the recent stretch of drier weather will further increase concerns.
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for most of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. They cite the strong winds and dry air behind the cold front that could result in extreme fire behavior. Conditions should begin to approve late this week.
