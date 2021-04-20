FIRST ALERT: Dramatic temperature drop on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A strong cold front will deliver a significant temperature drop to end the week.
Tonight will see passing clouds at times and mild temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to near 60.
Wednesday will be a very warm and windy day. With abundant sunshine, afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will also be a windy day with wind gusts of 25-35 mph likely through the afternoon and evening.
A strong cold front will drop through the area late Wednesday evening and usher in dramatically cooler weather. After climbing to near 80 Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will plummet into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Thursday morning. Gusty winds will linger and lead to a wind chill dropping into the upper 30s at times.
Thursday afternoon temperatures will only climb into the lower 60s with sunny skies and a gusty wind.
Temperatures will once again turn chilly - dropping into the 40s Thursday night into Friday morning.
The next big weather maker is an area of low pressure that will move through the area on Saturday. Periods of rain are likely and some of rain could be heavy at times. In fact, most forecast models are showing 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. Some thunderstorms will also be possible at times. Despite the rain, temperatures will warm into the 70s.
Sunny skies and mild weather will return by Sunday.
