FIRST ALERT: Comfortable days ahead before late-week cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another clear start as you head out this morning. Temperatures are cooler than the previous mornings, meaning some of you will need a light jacket as you start the day.
Highs will be a touch cooler today compared to what we saw on Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s on the beaches before the sea breeze drops temperatures into the upper 60s. Inland, highs will reach the mid-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Another round of warm weather is here on Wednesday as temperatures quickly climb to near 80 for both the beaches and inland areas. Gusty winds and plenty of sunshine will continue for any outdoor plans for the middle of the week. Winds will be gusty ahead of the cold front that will move into the region. Despite the strength of the cold front, it will come through dry with no showers or storms expected.
Temperatures will quickly fall behind the front, especially by Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low-mid 40s Wednesday night with a lingering breeze. After a cold start Thursday morning, afternoon highs will only climb into the low-mid 60s. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s to near 70 by Friday.
Our next big weather maker will be an area of low pressure that looks to deliver a significant rain to the area on Saturday. Rainfall totals may reach over an inch on Saturday alone. This would be the most widespread rain the area has seen in over a month and we sure could use it. We continue to fall below normal on the rainfall for the month in both the beaches and Pee Dee.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.