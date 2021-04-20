Explorin’ With Loren: Garden City features laid-back vibes, surfboards

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - This week’s exploration happened in Garden City, an area that has a laid-back beach community vibe, passionate people and surfboards.
It’s tucked in between the ocean and the inlet that straddles the line of Georgetown and Horry counties. It’s where you’ll find a bubbly woman working behind the counter at Garden City Coffee Grounds.
“We sell all the great awesome coffees. We developed some new recipes that are mochas that are just amazing,” Bobbie Hutton, owner of Garden City Coffee Grounds, said.
Hutton doesn’t just sell coffee. The shop has delicious smoothies, homemade pastries, and sandwiches that include avocado toast and their famous breakfast sandwich.
In 2017, Hutton switched careers to open the coffee shop long the heart of Atlantic Avenue and said she wouldn’t be here without her customers and their unwavering support.
“They’re always pleasant. I couldn’t ask for anything better. Honest, I couldn’t. I love this place,” she said.
From a coffee break to a surf break, hang ten at Village Surf Shoppe. It was built in 1969 and is one of the longest running and oldest surf shops in the country.
“We have grandparents which we made boards for and they shopped here, are coming in to buy surfboards and gifts for their grandkids,” Kelly Richards, co-owner of Village Surf Shoppe, said.
Richards also builds the perfect surfboard with his line, Perfections Surfboards, for folks to catch the ultimate wave.
“We’ve been the hotbed of breeding young kids to become some of the best surfers in America and then a handful to become some of the best surfers in the world,” Richards said.
Just ask his son, Cam, who won the Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii.
The surf shop also offers surfing lessons and surf camps. Richards said Village Surf Shoppe is part of surf history.
“We guarantee you that we will introduce you to do surfing and make sure, first and foremost, you’ll have a good time,” he said.
For those looking to stay in town for a while, Garden City Furniture will have a home looking stylish. From coastal to luxury furniture, they have it all.
“We got a little bit of everything. We can do beach houses, condos and we can also do primary residences,” vice president Joey Ray said.
The store opened in the 1960s. Some even call the place a famous landmark. According to Ray, his grandfather actually started the furniture business in 1947.
Walking through the showrooms, Ray pointed out their Smith Brothers design gallery, where all the products are American made. He said those who can’t decide what they want can always customize.
“We’re here to help make your vision become reality and turn your home into your dream home,” Ray said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.