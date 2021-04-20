Conway man gets decade in prison for drunk driving crash that left three dead

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man will spend a decade behind bars for a 2018 drunk driving crash that left three people dead.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 54-year-old Garth Treadway pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of reckless homicide.
Officials said Circuit Court Judge Kristi Curtis sentenced Treadway, who has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1983, to the maximum ten years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.
His charges stemmed from a drunk driving crash that happened on May 4, 2018, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway and Executive Drive.
The crash killed 25-year-old Nicholas Norris, 24-year-old Kristie Drewes, who was Norris’ girlfriend of four years, and 34-year-old Gulnoza Tashmatova. A small child was also injured.
Prosecutors said Treadway sped through the intersection across Robert M. Grissom Parkway without stopping at the posted stop sign. He then struck the motorcycle driven by Norris, on which Dewes was a passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
After striking the motorcycle, Treadway struck an SUV, in which Tashmatova and the child were back seat passengers. Tashmatova was later pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center as the result of internal injuries suffered in the crash, according to authorities.
Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior solicitor who prosecuted this case, and assistant solicitor Liz Smith released the following statement after Treadway’s sentence was handed down:
“This was a senseless act that claimed the lives of three truly innocent victims. The Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue worked tirelessly the day of the crash in an effort to save the victims. The continued work of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, including the assigned investigator Corporal Joseph Lardino, helped bring a bit of justice for the victims in this case. While no sentence will compensate for the lives lost that day, the State is thankful that Treadway was sentenced to the maximum.”
