Conway man gets decade in prison for drunk driving crash that left three dead

“This was a senseless act that claimed the lives of three truly innocent victims. The Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue worked tirelessly the day of the crash in an effort to save the victims. The continued work of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, including the assigned investigator Corporal Joseph Lardino, helped bring a bit of justice for the victims in this case. While no sentence will compensate for the lives lost that day, the State is thankful that Treadway was sentenced to the maximum.”