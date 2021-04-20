CCU’s Makiya Thomas named Sun Belt Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina senior Makiya Thomas has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, it was announced today.
Thomas is coming off a week where she played in five games, hit in five straight, batted .455 (10-for-22) with seven RBI, three doubles, scored five runs, and 1.067 OPS.
The Tacoma, Wash., native had back-to-back games where she tied her career-high with three hits. On April 13, Thomas went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in the 14-2 win at the College Charleston. Just four days later, on April 17, Thomas peppered the Georgia State pitching for her second-straight 3-for-5 game.
So far in 2021, Thomas in the top 10 of four Sun Belt offensive categories; batting average (8th- .378), hits (6th - 42), doubles (T-3rd - 13), and steals (4th-14).
The 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt selection has hit in 26 of the 32 Chanticleer games and 14 of her last 15. Two weekends ago on April 10 versus Georgia Southern, Thomas had a Chanticleer season-high eight-game hitting streak snapped but has followed it up by hitting safely in the last six games.
