The Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach is one of the longest piers on the East Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for a great place to hear some fish stories, you’ll have to check out the Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach.
Here, you’ll find an arcade, a delicious family owned restaurant, and so much more. Plus, the pier itself is one of the longest on the East Coast. At nearly 1200 feet long, you’ll get a great view of the Grand Strand. From Cherry Grove to Myrtle Beach, it’s a great place to take it all in. On a warm sunny day, you’ll find the pier lined with fishermen looking to reel in their next big catch.
The Apache Campground has so much to offer as well.
Come along with us and discover what makes this place so special!
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.