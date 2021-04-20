The Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach is one of the longest piers on the East Coast

Here, you’ll find an arcade, a delicious family owned restaurant, and so much more. Plus, the pier itself is one of the longest on the East Coast. At nearly 1200 feet long, you’ll get a great view of the Grand Strand. From Cherry Grove to Myrtle Beach, it’s a great place to take it all in. On a warm sunny day, you’ll find the pier lined with fishermen looking to reel in their next big catch.