Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach lottery player has won big playing Palmetto Cash 5.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket worth $300,000 was purchased at Vinayaka LLC at 2523 Forestbrook Road.
The lucky winner matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, April 17.
Officials say because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing were:
3 - 10 - 20 - 24 - 35 Power-Up: 3
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.
