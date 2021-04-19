Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

A Myrtle Beach lottery player has won big playing Palmetto Cash 5. (Source: unsplash.com)
By WMBF News Staff | April 19, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 10:51 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach lottery player has won big playing Palmetto Cash 5.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket worth $300,000 was purchased at Vinayaka LLC at 2523 Forestbrook Road.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, April 17.

Officials say because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing were:

3 - 10 - 20 - 24 - 35 Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.

