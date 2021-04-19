SLED investigating after man found dead at North Myrtle Beach jail

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at the North Myrtle Beach jail.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling confirmed police responded to 732 Main Street around 8 p.m. on April 16 for reports of a disorderly 44-year-old man.
“The homeless male was apparently very intoxicated,” Dowling said.
EMS arrived at the scene and offered to take the man to the hospital for evaluation, but he refused, according to Dowling.
The man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:40 a.m. on April 17 after jail personnel attempted to wake him for a bond hearing, the spokesperson said.
The man was reportedly confirmed dead by Horry County EMS and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
Dowling said the city requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division send a crime scene unit to the jail.
SLED is leading the investigation into the man’s death.
