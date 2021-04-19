Sandy Chants earn No. 4 Seed in 2021 ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship

CCU is led by the junior duo of Lucy Campbell and Martine Kragholm who have gone 20-7 overall on the season, including posting a record of 17-7 overall at the No. 2 flight, and are 8-2 over their last 10 matches, while the sophomore tandem of Irena Drobnjak and Sarlota Svobodova is second on the team in wins at 18-6 at the No. 1 flight.