Sandy Chants earn No. 4 Seed in 2021 ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team will be the No. 4 seed in this week’s 2021 ASUN Conference Beach Volleyball Championship set to begin on Friday, April 23, at Stetson University’s Cooper Beach Volleyball Courts in DeLand, Fla.
The Chanticleers have won a single-season program record 22 wins this season and are 22-6 overall on the year. All six of the Chants losses this season have come to nationally-ranked top-25 teams.
CCU is led by the junior duo of Lucy Campbell and Martine Kragholm who have gone 20-7 overall on the season, including posting a record of 17-7 overall at the No. 2 flight, and are 8-2 over their last 10 matches, while the sophomore tandem of Irena Drobnjak and Sarlota Svobodova is second on the team in wins at 18-6 at the No. 1 flight.
Two other pairs have posted double-digit wins this season in Ellie Hanford and Carli Ginther at 14-3 overall with wins at flights No. 3, 4, and 5, and the veteran duo of Kalin Eske and Kendra Lukacs at 12-5 overall and 11-4 at the No. 5 flight.
No. 4 Coastal Carolina will face off with No. 5 Mercer on day one of the tournament at 8 a.m. ET. CCU is 4-0 this season versus the Bears.
The winner will move on to play the No. 1-seeded Stetson Hatters at 2 p.m. ET, while the loser will fall into the loser’s bracket and play at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 24.
