Record-round moves CCU Women’s Golf into first at Sun Belt Championship

Not to be outdone, freshman Nicole Abelar set out on what could have been another record-breaking performance as she birdied three of the first five holes. After four consecutive pars, she turned in birdies on holes 11, 13, 16, and 17 before finishing the round with her lone blemish, a bogey on hole 18. Still, her round of 66 is tied for the second-best round in program history behind her own program-record 65 which she shot earlier this spring at the River Landing Classic. The six-under 66 score is a program-best low round in conference tournament history. Abelar is only two shots behind Carlsen in second place with her 36-hole score of five-under 139.