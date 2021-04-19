‘Preemie’ born at pandemic’s start celebrates 1st birthday at Grand Strand Medical Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nurses at Grand Strand Medical Center celebrated a very special birthday.
Cohen turned one-year-old on Monday. He was born at 35 weeks and spent two weeks in the NICU.
Mother Chrissie Catlla said the family wanted to celebrate at the hospital to thank the doctors and nurses who helped him.
“It means the world to me to have the support of the nurses here at Grand Strand, taking care of my child, making sure he was OK and providing me with the support that I needed to also give him as well. They’re very wonderful here,” Catlla said.
She added that Cohen was born at the start of the pandemic, and she thanks the nurses for their support when she was visiting her child.
