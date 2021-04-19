Pee Dee leaders, local farmers at odds over livestock law

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Society Hill is in the process of rewriting a law that would require residents to house no more than six chickens and two horses within town limits.
For years, the owners of Crazy Blessed Farm in Society Hill have had goats, sheep, cows, chickens and other animals on their 44-acre property.
Owners Joanne and Dwayne Duke said the town’s effort to take away their animals began a few years ago after they made a complaint about toxic waste being burned near their home.
“The mayor got word I made this phone call, and couple of weeks later he opened his SUV and showed me an ordinance that livestock could not be owned within town limits,” Joanne Duke said.
The law was passed in 1977, but the couple claims it hasn’t been enforced until now.
They have 1988 photographs from the former owners of their property showing a hog pen in the yard.
The couple believes their complaint of the waste burning, along with Dwayne Duke’s race for the mayor’s seat, turned the town leadership against them.
Mayor Tommy Bradshaw said the Dukes never notified the council they were going to have livestock on their farm, and he said a number of neighbors have complained about the smell.
“You can’t say this property smells unless you’ve walked this property and smelt it,” Dwayne Duke said.
The couple’s nearest neighbor lives almost 1,000 feet away from their farm, and they’ve never seen a formal complaint filed by any of them.
Joanne Duke said they’ve never hidden their farm from anyone.
Crazy Blessed Farm has held many community events where people interact with the animals and they’ve had their business featured in several articles.
“So the chickens and the baby goats, have been used as therapy animals for the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, they’ve been coming since 2009 even and the kids have stayed,” Joanne Duke said.
The couple also receives a Society Hill business license every year for agritourism.
Bradshaw said the Dukes have made no attempt to follow the law, and he’s only enforcing it.
But the Dukes said they’ll comply with the new ordinance if it’s passed.
“It’s not so much about us, but the lives it’s going to affect besides us, it’s the community that’s going to miss out, we change our animals out, except the horses and we’re not emotionally attached, it’s the community and the kids,” Joanna Duke said.
Council will meet again to rewrite the law in May and will vote on the new ordinance in June.
