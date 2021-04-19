Over 2,000 HCS teachers, staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations, leaders say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders at Horry County Schools provided an update on the number of teachers and staff who opted to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Velma Allen, the chief officer of student services, said that they have had over 2,000 teachers and staff vaccinated.
She said the last organized vaccine clinic with Conway Medical Center took place on Saturday, April 10. It was the last one that dedicated solely to Horry County Schools employees.
But Allen added that any employee who missed a vaccine opportunity can still sign up with CMC to get vaccinated.
Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said during Monday night’s board meeting that the district will never know exactly how many teachers and staff have been vaccinated due to medical privacy laws.
During her report at Monday night’s meeting, Allen explained that some employees can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons or others don’t want school leaders to know they got the vaccine.
