Myrtle Beach gas prices dip in past month, still nearly $1 higher than last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gas Buddy reports the average price of gas in Myrtle Beach Monday is $2.56 per gallon, 3.1 cents higher than last week.
Despite the slight uptick, motorists in Myrtle Beach are paying 6.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago, according to Gas Buddy.
But gas prices are still considerably higher than a year ago, both in Myrtle Beach and across the country.
Gas Buddy reports the price of gas in Myrtle Beach Monday is 96.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Meanwhile, the national average price of gas is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.85 per gallon Monday. According to Gas Buddy, the national average is down 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07 higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the following Monday:
“Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast, where prices in some areas continue to advance, mainly in California as summer gasoline and healthy demand have boosted prices, but for everyone else, we’re far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year. Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude. The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite.”
Click here for more data from Gas Buddy.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.