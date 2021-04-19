Horry Co. family hopes churches become more autism-friendly

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Families with autistic children are hoping to raise awareness with the help of churches.
In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Coalition of Autism Parents and Self Advocates of Horry County will host a virtual event on Saturday, May 1.
During the event, people will hear from Pastor Lamar Hardwick, who’s autistic. He’ll be talking about disability and diversity.
Organizer David Warner has an autistic son and said his family will reach out to churches to see if they have autism programs. He said nine times out of ten times, they don’t.
Warner wants people to know that churches are not doing this intentionally. He just wants to offer ways to create awareness and inclusion.
“We’re already dealing with getting insurance covers for things. We’re already dealing with behaviors and then we have to wait on Sunday morning and question whether we can go to a church that may not include our children,” Warner said.
He suggested allowing people with autism to find leadership in the church.
Warner said people can also reach out to the advocate group on Facebook for ideas or talk with an ABA therapist.
The online event is Saturday, May 1, at 6 p.m.
You can tune in here.
