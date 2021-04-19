HCS superintendent: All plexiglass installations expected to be completed Monday night

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Plexiglass is expected to be installed at all 55 schools in Horry County on Monday night, according to the Horry County Schools superintendent.
Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said during the school board meeting on Monday that the installations will be done at Socastee High School and SOAR Academy that night.
This means that brick-and-mortar students at those schools will soon be able to head back to class five days a week. It’s been more than a year since they have been able to be a classroom full-time.
Crews have spent months installing plexiglass in classrooms in the district.
Elementary schools were the first to have the installations put into classrooms, then crews worked their way up to middle and high schools.
At this point, it’s not clear how long the plexiglass installations will remain in classrooms. Maxey said during Monday night’s meeting that once the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the district can take away the plexiglass and wearing of face masks, they will start doing that immediately.
Meanwhile, parents now have the option to enroll their children in the K-12 HCS Virtual program if they are still uneasy about sending their children back to the classroom. Parents received an email on Monday offering the option for their students to commit to the program from the 2021-2022 school year.
Families who want their students to attend class in-person for the 2021-2022 school year can disregard the email.
During the meeting, Maxey said he has heard from parents asking why they can’t wait until August to commit to the virtual program. He explained that they’re having to plan for 20,700 teachers and 44,000 students, so it’s a massive undertaking to plan out brick-and-mortar and virtual learning.
HCS has made it clear that all commitments to attend K-12 HCS Virtual program are final, and families can’t change their decision.
