Georgetown Co. has state’s top COVID-19 vaccination rate

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County now leads South Carolina in its of COVID-19 vaccination of eligible residents, according to officials with Tidelands Health.
More than 50% of eligible Georgetown County residents – approximately 26,784 of the 52,625 included in the eligible population – have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, making the county No. 1 in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Horry County ranks fourth, with 133,359 of 281,915 residents aged 15 and older having received at least one vaccine dose, a press release stated.
To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 65,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at three regional vaccination sites in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach, according to the release.
Individuals have three ways to schedule an appointment:
· CALL: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
· CLICK: Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.
· CHAT: Scheduling also is available via an online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Tidelands Health has also established regular walk-in hours at its vaccination sites. Walk-in locations, days and hours are as follows:
· Howard Gymnasium, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown: every Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m.
· Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
· Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1:30 to 4 p.m.
