Founders Park capacity increases for remainder of 2021 season

Fans attending games at Founders Park are asked to do their part to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines by conscientiously practicing physical/social distancing, frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer, and wearing face coverings to ensure the safest possible environment. All fans should keep a safe distance of three feet between their party and other fans while inside and in the surrounding area of Founders Park. Fans who are not feeling well or have been in close contact with someone they suspect may be infected should stay home.