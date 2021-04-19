Former police chief arrested, charged with trafficking drugs

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey was arrested Monday, April 19, around 3:45 p.m. in Fair Bluff by special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
Sheriff Jody Greene confirmed the arrest to WECT Monday night.
Spivey was charged by the SBI with the following:
- 31 felony counts alter, steal, or destroy evidence
- 31 felony counts embezzlement by public official
- 4 felony counts trafficking opiates by possession
- 4 felony counts trafficking opiates/opioids by transportation
- 2 counts obtaining controlled substance by prescription misrepresentation
- 1 count obtaining controlled substance by fraud
“We are moving him to another facility outside of Columbus County. As a former law enforcement officer, it’s for his own protection,” says Sheriff Greene.
Spivey appeared before a magistrate and bond is set at $665,000.
Sheriff Greene says this is an ongoing investigation. Spivey’s first appearance in court is Tuesday morning.
Spivey resigned April 6, a month after being suspended for allegedly being unable to produce evidence in multiple cases.
An investigation into allegations of misconduct at the Chadbourn Police Department was carried out at the request of District Attorney Jon David.
