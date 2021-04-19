FIRST ALERT: Tranquil Tuesday ahead of late-week cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mostly clear and mild weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday before changes arrive by the end of the week.
Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 50s.
Sunny skies return on Tuesday but temperatures will be a touch cooler with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 70s.
Another round of very warm weather arrives on Wednesday as temperatures soar into the upper 70s to near 80 with a gusty wind and plenty of sunshine.
Late Wednesday will see a strong cold front move into the region. Despite the strength of the front, it will come through dry with no showers or storms expected. Much colder weather will blow in behind the front on Wednesday night and will linger through the end of the week.
Wednesday night temperatures will drop all the way into the lower to middle 40s with a lingering breeze. Thursday will see plenty of sun but afternoon temperatures only in the lower 60s.
Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s to near 70 by Friday.
The next big weather maker will be an area of low pressure that looks likely to deliver significant rain to the region on Saturday. Rainfall totals may reach over 1 inch. This would be the most widespread rain the area has seen in over a month.
