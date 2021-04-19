FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the work week

We’re not only quiet and calm for today but for majority of the work week. Models continue to drop those rain chances for Tuesday and with that, we have taken that 20% chance of a shower out of our forecast for Tuesday night. If anything, an isolated sprinkle or two would be the only thing to look for late Tuesday. Even that, looks pretty rare for now. Highs on Tuesday will be a little cooler on the sand due to the sea breeze with the lower 70s. Inland, highs will climb into the upper 70s once again.