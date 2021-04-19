FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear, calm and comfortable are just a few words to describe the forecast for the start of the new work week.
As you are waking up this morning, clouds will continue to filter out of the area, providing for partly cloudy skies for any plans to start the week. We’re sitting in the middle 50s inland with the lower 60s on the sand. As we head throughout the day, highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s today. It’s a nice start to the work week.
We’re not only quiet and calm for today but for majority of the work week. Models continue to drop those rain chances for Tuesday and with that, we have taken that 20% chance of a shower out of our forecast for Tuesday night. If anything, an isolated sprinkle or two would be the only thing to look for late Tuesday. Even that, looks pretty rare for now. Highs on Tuesday will be a little cooler on the sand due to the sea breeze with the lower 70s. Inland, highs will climb into the upper 70s once again.
Temperatures this week will hold steady in the 70s until the next cold front arrives Wednesday. Look for temperatures to fall that night, bringing the low-mid 40s for Thursday morning temperatures. Highs on Thursday will reach the low-mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Even on Friday, our highs will remain in the mid-upper 60s.
We will remain dry in our forecast until this weekend. A strong cold front will work into the region Saturday, bringing the chance for widespread showers and storms. It’s the best rain chance we have seen in our seven day forecast in nearly three weeks. We’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer to the weekend forecast.
