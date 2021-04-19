Coroner’s office identifies Conway man killed after Jeep crashes into tree

Crews were dispatched to part of Pee Dee Highway Saturday afternoon in response to a crash. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | April 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 6:53 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash over the weekend.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the driver as 36-year-old Jeremy Gore of Conway. Willard said he died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called on Saturday to the single-vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Pee Dee Highway, near Conway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Jeep went into some woods and hit a tree. Troopers added that Gore was not wearing a seatbelt.

