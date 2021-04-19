Coroner’s office identifies Conway man killed after Jeep crashes into tree

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash over the weekend.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the driver as 36-year-old Jeremy Gore of Conway. Willard said he died of multiple traumatic injuries.
Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called on Saturday to the single-vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Pee Dee Highway, near Conway.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Jeep went into some woods and hit a tree. Troopers added that Gore was not wearing a seatbelt.
