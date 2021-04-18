SCHP: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Florence County.
Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday that the collision occurred on Highway 52 near Effingham.
Collins said Honda SUV was traveling north on the highway when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No charges are expected to be filed, according to Collins.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
