FIRST ALERT: Warming temperatures and increasing sunshine for Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a morning that began with overcast skies, sunshine and pleasant temperatures will take place for the rest of this weekend. A mix of sun and clouds is on the way for today as temperatures warm into the low 70s along the Grand Strand. Overall, the day will remain quiet, calm, and seasonable.
Our quiet and dry pattern looks to continue into the new work week. The only day with rain chances will arrive on Tuesday. A 20% chance of a few isolated showers is expected, certainly not enough rain to cancel any plans for the day.
Temperatures this week will hold steady in the low to mid 70s through at least Wednesday. That night, cooler air moves in which will send temperatures plummeting into the middle and upper 40s on Thursday morning. Day time highs will struggle to meet the 70s on Thursday, with the low 70s expected for Friday.
