Serious injuries reported after crash on Pee Dee Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a part of Horry County on Saturday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of 4320 Pee Dee Highway, which is near Conway, at around 4:24 p.m.
Crews said the crash involved one vehicle in the woods and that serious injuries were reported.
More information was not immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
