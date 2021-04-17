FIRST ALERT: Clouds linger, warmer weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a mainly cloudy start to the weekend, sunnier skies return ahead of warmer weather.
Outside of a light shower or two, most spots remain dry as we move through Saturday. The clouds are a bit thick early in the day but more breaks will arrive into the afternoon. Temperatures begin to rebound as we bring the upper 60s along the Grand Strand. Just a few miles inland and you’ll start to see more 70s Saturday afternoon.
More clouds arrive overnight, into Sunday morning. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain very low. While the clouds linger into Sunday morning, we’ll quickly clear things out through Sunday. Temperatures continue to climb with the 70s returning area-wide for Sunday afternoon.
More warm weather continues into next week with slim rain chances over the next seven days. We do expect a bit of a drop, with the return of afternoons in the 60s, by the end of next week.
