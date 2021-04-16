Wilmington police seek 16-year-old girl missing since April 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
According to officials, A’lesha Caprice Reece was last seen in the area of Cypress Cove Apartments around noon on April 5. She left on foot in an unknown direction.
She’s five-foot-five with brown eyes and shoulder-length braids. A description of the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance was not provided.
If you see her, the WPD requests that you call 911 immediately. All other information should be directed to the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.